Starkville’s Pecan Acres residents meet over proposed housing move

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents living in the Pecan Acres subdivision will soon have a new place to call home.

It was a little over a month ago when we first told you that the Starkville Housing Authority is looking to move tenants to a new location.

- Advertisement -

Happening Wednesday night, for the very first time, residents living in the subdivision will have a chance to weigh in on the matter during a public meeting.

Members of the housing authority will discuss future living conditions with Pecan Acres residents.

The proposed development site, picked by the federal Housing administration, will be on Highway 82 near Talley Ho Road, located just across the highway from Long’s Lake.

With this move, the current location on Highway 12 could now possibly be re-purposed as a commercial site.

The Housing Authority has said that residents living in Pecan Acres will not be displaced during this transition. Also, residents will only be expected to move just once, after the project is complete.

Hear from tenants and community leaders coming up tonight on WCBI News at 9 and 10.