Starkville Armed Robbery

Starkville police are investigating an armed robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a morning armed robbery.

The hold-up happened at Quality Fuels at about 9 A.M. on Thursday. That’s in the 300 block of Highway 12.

Starkville P.D. has not released any details about the robbery.

Officers were in the area searching for the robber most of the morning.

Some area schools went on a soft lockdown for a while but that has been lifted.

We will bring you more information as it is released.