Starkville police are investigating an early morning of shots fired

Starkville PD says citizens should be aware of a higher officer presence in the area.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department received a call around 1:11 a.m. on Jan. 27 of a disturbance involving shots fired in the area of University Drive and Hartness Street.

No injuries were reported.

Starkville PD says citizens should be aware of a higher officer presence in the area.

Officers are actively investigating the situation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X