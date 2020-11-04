Starkville Police are investigating two shootings that may be related

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are investigating two shootings that are believed to be related to each other.

Investigators say the first shots fired call came in at 11 am today around the Sand Hill area.

- Advertisement -

Then suspects allegedly made their way to Blake Court Townhouses along Old Highway 25 where a second shots fired call was received.

Once on scene at Blake Court, officers determined suspects from one vehicle shot into another vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.