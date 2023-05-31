Starkville police arrest 12 people, charged with gambling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police hit the jackpot looking for illegal gambling, making a dozen arrests.

SPD narcotics agents went to a home on Choctaw Street with a search warrant on Tuesday night.

12 people were charged with gambling, and five of those people are also facing a disorderly conduct charge.

The person who leased the property was also charged with gambling.

Starkville officers continue to investigate guns and pills seized during the search.

No names were released of those charged.

However, those that were arrested were from Canton, Columbus, Jackson, Macon, and Starkville.

