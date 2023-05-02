Starkville police arrest 4th person in gas station shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another suspect connected to a gas station shooting from Sunday was added to the list of arrests.

Austin Hudson was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault.

The incident happened at the Sprint Mart at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Starkville police said the parties knew each other and this was a focused attack potentially involving illegally modified pistols for automatic rapid fire.

17-year-old Coby Jones of Starkville has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Jade Stallings and Aja Sherrod are both charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

A woman associated with the involved parties was grazed by a bullet and a male bystander was injured by debris or a ricochet.

