Starkville police arrest city employees for alleged trash bag theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three employees for the city of Starkville are in jail for embezzlement and fraud.

On July 30, the Starkville Police Department arrested 20-year-old Dylan Coleman, 31-year-old Douglas Erwin, and 30-year-old Stevenson Tutton Jr. for stealing rolls of trash bags from the sanitation department.

The bags are part of the city’s annual program that supplies garbage bags to residents.

The three suspects were employees of the city of starkville sanitation department at the time of the incident.

They remain in the Oktibbeha County Jail. If you have any information, please contact SPD or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or you can submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips app.

Crime stoppers may offer a cash reward.

