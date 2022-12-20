Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting.

Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault.

Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking lot on Locksley Way.

Quinn was accused of shooting at a vehicle that had people inside.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

