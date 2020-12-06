Starkville Police arrest juveniles for auto burglary

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady with Starkville Police Department says this incident is completely separate from the other auto burglaries that happened in Choctaw and Webster counties.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A number of juveniles were arrested last night for an auto burglary in Starkville on Highway 12.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady with Starkville Police Department says this incident is completely separate from the other auto burglaries that happened in Choctaw and Webster counties.

Law enforcement says this serves as a reminder to keep your vehicles locked and never leave valuables in plain sight.

If you have any information or see suspicious activity, call your local police department.