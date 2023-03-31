Starkville police arrest two people after argument at McDonald’s

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two arrests were made and guns were recovered after an argument between employees at McDonald’s.

Starkville police said 20-year-old Lakendia Williams was charged with disorderly conduct and interference of a business.

21-year-old Janya Rainer was charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply. All of those charges are misdemeanor charges.

Officers were called to the Highway 12 location at about 11 a.m. for a disturbance with a gun.

Investigators said the brawl in the burger restaurant started over a food order.

One of the employees was on the clock and the other was not.

The guns were found in a suspect’s vehicle. SPD did not say who those weapons belong to.

