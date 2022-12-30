Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected.
22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today.
Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in Lowndes County.
Jordan is charged with aggravated assault. He was arrested after being treated for a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane on Thursday night.
Starkville police said the shooting was related to a fight between some female juveniles that was happening at the same time.
The investigation is ongoing.
