Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected.

22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today.

Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in Lowndes County.

Jordan is charged with aggravated assault. He was arrested after being treated for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane on Thursday night.

Starkville police said the shooting was related to a fight between some female juveniles that was happening at the same time.

The investigation is ongoing.

