Starkville Police arrest two people in connection with shooting

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have arrested two people in connection with a Wednesday shooting.

Investigators arrested Kentravius Splouge and James O’Briant last night. They’re both charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into an automobile.

Investigators say the first shots fired call came in at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning around the Sand Hill area.

Then the suspects allegedly made their way to Blake Court Townhouses on Old Highway 25 where police got a second shots fired call.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.