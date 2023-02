Starkville police ask for public’s help to find missing man

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are asking for your help to find a missing man.

30-year-old Brandon Wordlaw was last seen in Mathiston on Sunday, February 5.

His family and Starkville Police are concerned for his safety.

If you’ve seen Brandon Wordlaw or may know where he is, call the Starkville Police Department at (662) 323-4131.

