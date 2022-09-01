Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours.

Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested.

Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block of Hemlock Street in Columbus.

Investigators say Jones was one of three suspects that pulled up to the home where the shooting happened.

Police say the victim was a teenager. He returned fire during the incident.

The victim was airlifted to a Tupelo hospital.