STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Aldermen suspend Police Chief Frank Nichols.

The decision was made at a special called meeting Monday afternoon.

City leaders suspended him for two weeks without pay and placed him on six months probation.

Mayor Lynn Spruill confirmed the suspension but declined to say why he was sent home, citing it as a personnel matter.

Captain Troy Outlaw will serve as interim chief for the next two weeks.

Nichols has been with the department since 1992.