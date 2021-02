STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers across the area are slipping and sliding even though they are being told to stay home.

Starkville Police Department cameras caught this truck spinning out of control.

The agency has been responding to accidents and helping other drivers get out of slick spots.

On social media, officers were pleading with people to stay off the roads and used these videos as an example.

There have been no reports of serious injuries in the crashes.