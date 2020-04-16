Starkville Police Department introduces new online service for reporting incidents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Filing a police report just got a little bit easier in Starkville.

The Starkville Police Department is now providing an online service that lets you report incidents such as stalking, identity theft and more, all from the palm of your hand.

- Advertisement -

This new online service is a way to report incidents from the safety of people’s homes.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said this service ensured COVID-19 safety not only for the department but also for the public.

“There’s a lot of emotions going on right now and that’s just one of the ways you know if you do need to talk to us our phones will always be on and we will always send an officer there,” said Lovelady. “But if you’re trying to do your best to limit contact this just gives you another option and that’s what we want to do.”

Lovelady said this new service is a faster way to report certain incidents.

“It’s convenient for an individual say if you notice your car was dented or something like that,” said Lovelady. “Or somebody was using your credit card online or something like that, when you notice that, sit on your work computer, on your cell phone and do that from your house instead of having the inconvenience sometimes it is to come up here or get an officer to come to your residence or that location.”

And while the hope is that these COVID guidelines are temporary, the new procedures are here to stay.

“This is future, not just covid-19, is to keep more officers on the street,” said Lovelady.

If you would like to learn more about this new service, click here.