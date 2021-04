STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

At 9:27 pm on Saturday, officers responded to gunshots from the area of Brooksville Garden Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found one male who was shot in the leg.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady says the victim was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have information call the Starkville Police Department or CrimeStoppers.