Starkville Police Department is hosting a Night Out event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Making Starkville a safer place to live. That’s the message Starkville Police are sending the city tonight.

And they’re doing it in a fun way.

SPD is hosting National Night Out tonight at the Sportsplex.

The festivities begin at 6. And there is something for the whole family – games for the kids – food and fun.

Night Out is a national campaign to get police departments closer to the communities they serve and protect.

The Police department won’t be alone. Folks will also get to meet other first responders face to face, including crews from Pafford EMS and the Starkville Fire Department.

National Night Out is usually held the first Tuesday in August in cities all across the United States