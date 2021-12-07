Starkville Police Department K-9 receive bullet proof best from non-profit

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A national non-profit is helping a Starkville Police Officer suit up.

Starkville K-9 Officer, Kojack will be getting a new bullet and stab-resistant vest thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K-9s Incorporated.

The group provides vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.

Kojack has been with SPD since September.

His 2-legged partner says it’s a relief to know Kojack will have the extra layer of protection.

“We are extremely grateful as a department and as his handler to know that he is going to be safe. It is a ballistic vest that is also stab-proof and bullet-proof, so it is nice to know that I can send him into any situation and not have to worry about him potentially being killed,” said Corporal Parker Madeen, K-9 handler.

Kojack should be receiving his custom-fitted vest by late Winter or early Spring.