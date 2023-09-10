Starkville Police Department wants citizens aware of a pigeon drop scam
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, SPD received the report of a "pigeon drop" scam that occurred at the Starkville Crossing shopping center.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department wants citizens to be aware of a pigeon drop scam.
Pigeon drop is a confidence trick in which a victim is persuaded to give up money to gain a larger sum of money.
They involve a false story and, in this instance, a claim of family death benefits was used.
One of the two suspects was described as a black male wearing a dark-colored suit coat and dark-colored slacks carrying a briefcase.
If you or someone you know has recently been a victim of this or a similar incident, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
If you have information about this or any other incident, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at
800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website.
Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.
