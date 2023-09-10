Starkville Police Department wants citizens aware of a pigeon drop scam

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, SPD received the report of a "pigeon drop" scam that occurred at the Starkville Crossing shopping center.

Pigeon drop is a confidence trick in which a victim is persuaded to give up money to gain a larger sum of money.

They involve a false story and, in this instance, a claim of family death benefits was used.

One of the two suspects was described as a black male wearing a dark-colored suit coat and dark-colored slacks carrying a briefcase.

If you or someone you know has recently been a victim of this or a similar incident, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you have information about this or any other incident, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at

800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

