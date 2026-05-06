Traffic stop leads to a drug charge in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to a drug charge for a Tupelo man.
Tupelo Police pulled a vehicle over on Auburn Road for what they describe as multiple traffic violations.
In the course of the stop, they got consent to search a passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Jones, Senior.
During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of crack cocaine.
They arrested Jones and charged him with Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance.
His bond was set at $5,000.