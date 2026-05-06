Traffic stop leads to a drug charge in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to a drug charge for a Tupelo man.

Tupelo Police pulled a vehicle over on Auburn Road for what they describe as multiple traffic violations.

In the course of the stop, they got consent to search a passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Jones, Senior.

During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of crack cocaine.

They arrested Jones and charged him with Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance.

His bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.