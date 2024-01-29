Starkville police: Fight escalates to gunfire on University Drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a fight in Starkville escalated to gunfire. Now, a Greenville man is charged with aggravated assault.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Starkville police responded to an incident on University Drive.

According to police, a fight that began in the area of Coconuts led to shots being fired further up University Drive.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a person’s clothing was struck by a bullet.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jackson Hughes of Greenville, Mississippi.

Hughes was charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation was still open. Anyone with information should call Starkville police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

