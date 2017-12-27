Starkville Police Find Felon With Firearm

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Firing a gun in an apartment complex isn’t the wisest thing to do especially if you are already a convicted felon.

27 year old Dwauntario Reed is finding that fact out the hard way. Starkville Police have jailed Reed for shooting a gun at the Brooksville Gardens apartments on December 22nd. Reed tried to run when officers arrived but he was quickly arrested. Reed now faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in the city, simple assault along with other misdemeanor charges.