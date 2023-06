Starkville police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating an afternoon shooting incident.

A police spokesman said the shooting happened at The Block Townhomes on South Montgomery.

SPD would not confirm if a person was injured or any details surrounding the gunfire.

Sources told WCBI a woman was injured and later flown out of the area to be treated.

