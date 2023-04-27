Starkville police investigate robbery at Clayton Village Dollar General

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

It happened Wednesday night at the Dollar General on Ruth Road. That’s in the Clayton Village area.

According to reports, the armed suspect came into the store around 8 p.m. wearing a mask and demanded money.

He left the store with the cash drawer. No one was injured.

The suspect was about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a camouflage mask and dark clothing.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact the Starkville Police Department at (662)323-4134 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter