Starkville police investigate Saturday shooting, one person hurt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said officers went to Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville Street around 1:30a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. The person was transported for treatment, condition unknown at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.