Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody.

Police are not releasing additional information.

Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

