Starkville police investigate shooting that left one person injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a Starkville shooting.

The gunfire happened Thursday night near the intersection of Reed Road and Orchard Lane.

Starkville police said an argument led to the gunfire but they had no further details.

The extent of the victim’s injury was not known this morning.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

