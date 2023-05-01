Starkville police investigate Sunday night shooting at gas station

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are investigating a gas station shooting from last night.

The incident happened at the Sprint Mart at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

A woman associated with the involved parties was grazed by a bullet and a male bystander was injured by debris or a ricochet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

