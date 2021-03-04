Starkville Police investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police continue to search for a killer, as we learn the identity of the homicide victim.

The deadly shooting happened in the 200 block of Pilcher Street on Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Oktibbeha County Coroner says 32-year-old Justin Vaughn died at OCH Regional Medical Center shortly after the gunfire.

A second person was injured in the shooting and was later flown to a Jackson hospital.

Neighbors told WCBI on the scene they heard at least four gunshots.

No one has been arrested.

While police were on that scene, a second shooting happened near Garrard Road.

No one was injured in that incident.

If you have any information about the homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.