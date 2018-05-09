Starkville Police investigating crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left 3 people injured.

The crash happened on the Highway 82 bypass between Highway 12 and 389 late Wednesday evening, according to Corporal Brandon Lovelady with the Starkville Police Department.

Lovelady says one person had to be flown to a Tupelo hospital.

Another person was taken by ambulance to a Tupelo hospital and a child, that was also injured, has been treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.