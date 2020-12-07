Starkville Police investigating early morning shooting

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A 29-year-old man is air-lifted to a nearby hospital after an early morning shooting in Starkville.

Sgt. Brandon Lovelady with the Starkville Police Departments says the incident occurred on Reed Ridge Circle around 4:43 a.m. Today.

Sources tell WCBI that the shooting happened outside of the home.

No other injures have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

SPD is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle CrimeStoppers at 1-800-530-7151.