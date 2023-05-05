Starkville police issue warrant for Dollar General robbery on Ruth Road

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police want a robbery suspect to turn himself in.

If he doesn’t, the department wants your help in finding him.

There is a warrant out for Tyler Hunter’s arrest for allegedly robbing the Dollar General on Ruth Road on April 23.

If you have any information, contact Starkville police, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or the anonymous tip system on the department’s website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

