Starkville police make 3 arrests in Sunday night shooting at gas station

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have arrested three suspects connected to a gas station shooting from Sunday night.

17-year-old Coby Jones of Starkville has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident happened at the Sprint Mart at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

A bullet grazed a woman associated with the involved parties and a male bystander was injured by debris or a ricochet.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Jade Stallings and Aja Sherrod are both charged with Accessory After the Fact.

