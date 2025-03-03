Starkville Police make an arrest after shots reported

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On Thursday, February 2 at around 3:15 p.m., the Starkville Police Department responded to Chandler Park apartments, 309 Reed Road, to a report of shots being fired.

Starkville Police officers cleared the area and determined that the suspects fled the scene before the police arrived. Two vehicles and two apartments were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

On Friday, February 28, detectives arrested 18-year-old Jadon Stevenson, who is being charged with Aggravated Assault, and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

18-year-old Christopher Hall was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and as an accessory.

43-year-old Victoria Roby was also arrested for hindering prosecution.

