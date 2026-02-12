Starkville Police make an arrest in connection with auto burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department made an arrest in connection with auto burglaries in a Starkville neighborhood.

According to the department, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 11, the department received a report of an auto burglary that occurred in the Longmeadow subdivision.

Officers responded to the area and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile has been charged with ten reported auto burglaries that occurred in the subdivision.

Since 2023, this person has been charged with a total of 27 felony offenses, which include today’s charges.

The juvenile is also a suspect in nine additional felony reports dating back to 2021.

The department says to remember to always lock your vehicle doors and secure valuables before going to bed each night.

The department also encourages our citizen to register their cameras in the Starkville Community Connect Program.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Starkville Police Department, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip through their website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

