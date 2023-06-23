Starkville police make another arrest in shooting investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made another arrest in connection with a shooting last week at a busy intersection.

22-year-old Ma’Dayviun Lofton was charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 15 at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.

Before the gunfire started, SPD said there was an argument at Westside Market.

A vehicle was damaged by bullets but no one was injured.

Cameron Roby Cameron Roby of Shuqualak was also charged with aggravated assault in the case.

A 17-year-old male, whose name is not being released, was also arrested.

More arrests are expected.

