Starkville police make another arrest in shooting investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made another arrest in a recent shooting.

18-year-old Marcus Bell Jr. was charged with aggravated assault.

In a news release, SPD said Bell was arrested after being treated for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at the Sprint Mart on Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Investigators believed an argument led to the gunfire.

Jordan Young and Javion Rice have also been charged in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

