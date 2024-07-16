Starkville police make arrest after reported robbery near bank

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest after a reported robbery near a bank.

27-year-old Kenji Taylor was charged with strong-arm robbery.

SPD said the incident happened about 2:30 a.m. on July 10 near the ATM of Renasant Bank on Lampkin Street.

The victim told officers about the incident two days later. Taylor was arrested on July 15.

Investigators said the two knew each other before the hold-up.

The victim did have a broken rib and minor head injuries.

Taylor remains in jail. He was out on probation from a 2016 robbery conviction.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X