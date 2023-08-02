Starkville police make arrest in connection with fatal June crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in connection with a deadly June car crash.

68-year-old Michael Mobley was charged with aggravated DUI and DUI 4th.

The one-vehicle accident happened on June 30 at the intersection of Highway 12 and Bluefield Road.

71-year-old Ollice James Nichols of Starkville died at the scene.

Mobley was flown to Tupelo for his injuries.

Two others were treated at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

