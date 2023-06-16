Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation

Joey Barnes,
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation.

Cameron Roby21-year-old Cameron Roby of Shuqualak was charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say the shooting happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 12 and Louisville Street.

Before the gunfire started, SPD says there was an argument at Westside Market.

A vehicle was damaged by bullets but no one was injured.

More arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.

