Starkville police make burglary arrest at home on Middleton Court

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a Sunday evening burglary.

Starkville police were called to a home on Middleton Court about a burglary Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

Information led them to identify Andrew Johnston as a suspect.

Johnston was reportedly driving a small dark-colored Chevrolet pickup.

Police arrested him and charged him with residential burglary.

The investigation is still open. If you have any further information on this case, call Starkville PD or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

