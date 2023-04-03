Starkville police make two arrests in Saturday shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects are arrested after a gas station shooting that injured a teenager this past Saturday.

Starkville Police arrested 17-year-old Jordan Young of Starkville and 18-year-old Javion Rice of Crawford.

Over the weekend, a shooting occurred at the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

An 18-year-old was shot but is now in stable condition according to SPD.

Police said both the victims and the suspects knew each other.

The shooting remains under investigation.

In the last two months, Starkville Police have seized nine illegal handguns from underage people.

