OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville Police Department needs your help locating 15-year-old Alexander Smith.

Smith was last seen leaving his residence, in the downtown Starkville area, Saturday morning.

He is approximately 6 feet tall weighing 185 lbs., last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Armstrong School hoodie.

The Starkville Police Department and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department.