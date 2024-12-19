STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) –

A Starkville Police Officer is on administrative leave after being arrested in Oktibbeha County.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Lilac Street for an assault.

They arrested 26-year-old Shakira Johnson of Starkville for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Johnson is an officer with the Starkville Police Department.

According to a statement from the Starkville Police Department this afternoon, the department began an internal investigation when they learned of the incident, and the officer has since been placed on administrative leave.

According to the statement, the department is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office and will “strongly support their appropriate action based on the findings of this investigation”.

Johnson has been released on a $2,000.00 bond.