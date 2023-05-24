Starkville police post reminder to register golf carts before riding out

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You can ride your golf cart around the city of Starkville but police are reminding you to have it registered first.

A valid driver’s license and insurance are required for your cart or low-speed vehicle.

You may drive these vehicles on public roads and streets within the city but not on MDOT highways which include Highway 12, Highway 182, Highway 82, and Highway 389/Jackson Street north of Highway 182.

You can get your permit applications at the Starkville City Clerk’s office or go to cityofstarkville.org

