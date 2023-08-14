Starkville police respond to call about altercation at Zaxby’s
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI0 – An argument at supper time turned into two arrests.
26-year-old Ethan Foster and 37-year-old Sheron Gandy, both of Starkville, have been charged with misdemeanors after an altercation at a local restaurant.
Foster was charged with disturbing the peace. Gandy was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and disturbing the peace.
It happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday at Zaxby’s Restaurant on Highway 12.
Starkville police said they responded to a report of shots fired.
But the video from inside the restaurant seemed to show a verbal argument.
It is after both suspects left the restaurant, that police believe a single gunshot was fired in the air.
No one was injured.
If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter