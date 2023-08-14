Starkville police respond to call about altercation at Zaxby’s

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI0 – An argument at supper time turned into two arrests.

26-year-old Ethan Foster and 37-year-old Sheron Gandy, both of Starkville, have been charged with misdemeanors after an altercation at a local restaurant.

Foster was charged with disturbing the peace. Gandy was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and disturbing the peace.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday at Zaxby’s Restaurant on Highway 12.

Starkville police said they responded to a report of shots fired.

But the video from inside the restaurant seemed to show a verbal argument.

It is after both suspects left the restaurant, that police believe a single gunshot was fired in the air.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

