Starkville police respond to call of shot fired at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were some intense moments at a Starkville apartment complex.

Police were called about a shot being fired in an apartment at Avalon Apartments on Eudora Welty Drive.

Officers cleared some of the complex and then searched the building.

No damage was found and no injuries were reported.

SPD is continuing to investigate the report of gunfire.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter