Starkville police say standoff lasts over two hours, child rescued

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Starkville police responded to reports of an armed man fighting with a woman at the Brookville Garden apartments.

When police arrived, the man fled into an apartment unit where a four-year-old child was already inside. The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Tyrez Wade of Hattiesburg.

Police said Wade barricaded himself and the child inside the apartment.

SWAT team members negotiated with Wade for over two hours before forcibly entering the residence where they say they found Wade holding the child. They did not find any firearms.

Law enforcement was able to rescue the child and take Wade into custody without any significant injuries.

He was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence-simple assault, and disorderly conduct-failure to comply. He remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

